electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BTIG Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective (up from $1.50) on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.64.

ECOR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 5,378,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,665. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.02. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.37.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,445.53% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 105.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 43.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

