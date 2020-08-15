Element Wealth LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,487,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,442,048. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.