Element Wealth LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Element Wealth LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,780,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89. The company has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

