Element Wealth LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,201,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,301,717. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

