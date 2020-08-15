Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.33.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.09. 1,537,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.48. The firm has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $8,686,005.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

