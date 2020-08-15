ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Announces Earnings Results

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 293,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.