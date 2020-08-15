Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $11.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,016. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 2.93.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,180,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,542,000 after buying an additional 189,945 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 164,418 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 42.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 514,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 152,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

