Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,987. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $438,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,430,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $77,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,999,156 shares of company stock valued at $940,590,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

