Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Releases Earnings Results

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,080. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enservco in a report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

