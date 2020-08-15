Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Sell at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.12. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 10,421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after purchasing an additional 719,688 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,110,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in Equinor ASA by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

