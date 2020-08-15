Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at UBS Group

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETRN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,954. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,127,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

