Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 851,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,761 shares during the period. Esperion Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $43,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,698,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 393.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 93,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 721,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,272. The company has a market capitalization of $938.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

