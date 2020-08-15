Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.03. 2,057,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,951. The company has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.40.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

