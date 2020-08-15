Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $265,775,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after buying an additional 942,774 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.76. 892,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,553. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $423.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 19,800 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.83, for a total transaction of $8,134,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,741,454.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

