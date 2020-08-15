Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 329.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after buying an additional 3,032,846 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.20. 13,528,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,723,381. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

