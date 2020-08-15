Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.7% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. 13,535,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,723,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

