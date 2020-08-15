Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $275.16 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, forty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of FB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.22. The company had a trading volume of 636,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company has a market capitalization of $744.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 153.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 407,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,620,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $34,515,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.4% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 64,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

