Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura lifted their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.48. The company had a trading volume of 636,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $278.89. The firm has a market cap of $744.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at $393,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

