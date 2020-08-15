Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,155,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 279,901 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 6.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $262,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,792,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

