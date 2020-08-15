Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTCH. Bank of America increased their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Farfetch from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

Farfetch stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. 18,366,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 2,212.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,067 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $28,166,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Farfetch by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,268,000 after buying an additional 1,677,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,104,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,354,000 after buying an additional 1,342,395 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

