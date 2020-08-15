FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,432 shares during the period. FARO Technologies makes up 3.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 4.82% of FARO Technologies worth $45,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,673. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.56.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.