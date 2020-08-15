Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RACE has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.13.

RACE stock opened at $194.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.42. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $196.53. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

