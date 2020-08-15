Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 84.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of FHLC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $52.91. 166,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,269. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

