Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Down 31.0% in February

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,775 shares of company stock worth $16,487,782 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after buying an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,085,000 after buying an additional 146,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after buying an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,798.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

