Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €67.05 ($78.88).

FIE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($71.18) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

FIE traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during trading on Monday, reaching €61.90 ($72.82). 20,156 shares of the company traded hands. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.27.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

