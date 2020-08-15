Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after buying an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,439,500,000 after purchasing an additional 640,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.77. 442,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,853,043. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

