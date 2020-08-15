First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) President Peter M. Bristow Buys 1,285 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) President Peter M. Bristow bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $648,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,844. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.08 and a 52 week high of $542.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

