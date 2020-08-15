First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 269.2% in May

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the May 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd alerts:

Shares of FPL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 74,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,267. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.