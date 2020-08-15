First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director John Mccullough Buys 3,000 Shares

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director John Mccullough purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $459,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FUNC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. First United Corp has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
About First United
First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.
Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.