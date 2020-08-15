First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director John Mccullough Buys 3,000 Shares

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director John Mccullough purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $459,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FUNC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. First United Corp has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First United by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First United by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 35,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First United by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First United by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First United by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

