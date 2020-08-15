FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.65. 4,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,295. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.34. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

