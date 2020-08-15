Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Network stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.48. 1,154,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,145. The stock has a market cap of $460.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Franklin Financial Network has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

