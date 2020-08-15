FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 13,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from FRESENIUS SE &/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

