Function X Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $21.88 million and $329,680.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00052110 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,709.81 or 0.98775048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001969 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00159897 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004751 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,867,681 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

