Fusion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.77 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Fusion has a market cap of $28.89 million and $3.77 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00005293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cobinhood, Bibox and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,882.50 or 1.00244996 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,621,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,051,859 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

