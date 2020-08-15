Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Down 60.9% in April

Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the April 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FFRMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 50,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,228. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Future Farm Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
About Future Farm Technologies
Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Future Farm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Farm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.