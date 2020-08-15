Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Down 60.9% in April

Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the April 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FFRMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 50,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,228. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Future Farm Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of agriculture through indoor plant growth technology and through the production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. It holds interest in California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vancouver and Newfoundland.

