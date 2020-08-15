FuzeX Price Up 0.8% This Week (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Coinbe. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $494,683.76 and $1,259.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00162791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.79 or 0.01896416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00195442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129406 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Livecoin, Coinbe, Cobinhood, CoinBene, COSS, IDEX, HitBTC, Token Store and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

