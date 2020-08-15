Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLMD. Roth Capital reissued a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 97,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,490. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 769,093 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 985,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 159,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

