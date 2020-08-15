General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GD. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.00.

General Dynamics stock opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

