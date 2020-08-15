Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 504,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 27th total of 883,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 706,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,465. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $38.28.

Several research firms recently commented on GMAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Danske downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $20,211,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 493.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 140,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

