Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Acquires 243,217 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,217 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 26.0% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $89,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $458,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.83. 3,356,162 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.