Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Buys 193 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.07. 5,487,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,442,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

