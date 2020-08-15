Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after buying an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,454,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,339,000 after buying an additional 221,539 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.04. 1,190,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,832. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $225.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

