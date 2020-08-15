Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,394. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.