Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 364,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,507. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

