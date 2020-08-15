Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bank of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,634,000 after purchasing an additional 581,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,582 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,839,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,835,828. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

