Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,218,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,301,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

