Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $12,993,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,048.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 681.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock traded down $26.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $817.09. 98,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $689.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.64. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $871.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.43.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total value of $5,276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total transaction of $3,459,529.80. Insiders sold 66,916 shares of company stock worth $42,052,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

