Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CareDx by 265.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,294,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 94,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 12.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,109,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

CDNA traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. 304,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,501. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. CareDx Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $840,806.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $967,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,827,466.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.