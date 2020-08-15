Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.94.

Mercadolibre stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,156.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,787. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,270.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,044.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $770.73.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

