Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in WD-40 by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of WDFC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.22. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

